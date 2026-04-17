H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a 4.3% increase from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

H. B. Fuller has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. H. B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H. B. Fuller to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

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H. B. Fuller Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. H. B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.77 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other H. B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 5,170 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.08 per share, with a total value of $295,103.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,883.60. This trade represents a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of H. B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $101,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 129.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 382.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company's stock.

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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