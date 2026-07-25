H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on H. B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.86.

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H. B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. H. B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $950.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company's stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

Further Reading

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