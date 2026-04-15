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H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
H2O America logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Barclays cut its price target on H2O America from $63 to $60 but maintained an overweight rating, implying roughly a 4.97% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.40, as individual targets range from about $61 to $67 while some firms have downgraded to sell/hold.
  • Major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 50,385 shares at $59.06 (~$2.98M), increasing its stake to 4,582,469 shares (a 1.11% rise), indicating insider accumulation.
  • Five stocks we like better than H2O America.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTO. Zacks Research raised H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on H2O America in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on H2O America in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H2O America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H2O America

H2O America Trading Down 1.6%

HTO stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 76,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H2O America has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 12.81%.The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at H2O America

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter worth $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter worth $687,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter worth $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

H2O America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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