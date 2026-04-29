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H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
H2O America logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • H2O America declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share payable June 1 to shareholders of record on May 11 (ex‑dividend May 11), which annualizes to $1.76 and implies a 3.0% yield.
  • The company has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years and has a current payout ratio of 56.1%, with analysts projecting earnings that would result in a ~63.8% payout ratio next year while management’s FY2026 EPS guidance is $3.080–3.180.
  • Q1 EPS of $0.50 topped estimates by $0.02; the stock trades with a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E of 20.29, with ROE of 7.08% and a net margin of 12.81%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

H2O America has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. H2O America has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H2O America to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

H2O America Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ HTO opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. H2O America has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 12.81%.H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)

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