H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Zacks reports. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%. H2O America updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.080-3.180 EPS.

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H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. 392,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,829. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.35. H2O America has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H2O America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTO

Insider Activity at H2O America

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 2,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $172,691.52. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,615,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,284,887.95. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in H2O America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,386 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the third quarter worth $256,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the third quarter worth $254,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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