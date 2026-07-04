H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.17.

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H2O America Stock Performance

H2O America stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. H2O America has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.29 million for the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at H2O America

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip acquired 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners sold 1,686 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $102,390.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,610,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,986,494.77. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 102,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,017 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in H2O America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in H2O America by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of H2O America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of H2O America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H2O America by 76.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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