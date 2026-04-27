HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 80489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.4%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This trade represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,561,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,285.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,903,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,438,000 after buying an additional 1,766,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,105 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,604,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,578,000 after buying an additional 1,282,466 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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