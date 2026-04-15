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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital hit a new 52-week high (~$40.07/$40.14) and carries a consensus Moderate Buy from analysts with an average price target of $44.38, including notable upgrades (Morgan Stanley to $54, UBS to $44).
  • The firm reported quarterly EPS of $0.67 and revenue of $114.8M, set FY2028 guidance of 3.50–3.60 EPS, and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annual $1.70, 4.2% yield) while displaying a high dividend payout ratio of 125%.
  • Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares (~$5.27M), sharply reducing his holdings, even as insiders own just 2% and institutional investors own roughly 96.14% of the company.
  • Interested in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.1350, with a volume of 187669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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