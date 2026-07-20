Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HAFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Hafnia Price Performance

HAFN opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hafnia had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 44.74%.The firm had revenue of $688.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hafnia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 91,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hafnia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 98,964 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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