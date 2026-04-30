Haleon (LON:HLN) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 512 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 49.86% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 407.

Get Haleon alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 341.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 325.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 419.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.84. The company has a market capitalization of £30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haleon news, insider Brian McNamara sold 63,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 368, for a total transaction of £231,884.16. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Haleon

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here