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Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Haleon logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Haleon from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to a mixed analyst picture that now shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • The stock was down 0.7% and opened at $9.86, with a market cap of $43.41 billion and a relatively low beta of 0.13.
  • Institutional investors remain active in the name, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 6.67% of Haleon’s shares and several firms recently increasing their stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Haleon.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLN. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Haleon has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Haleon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 11.6% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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