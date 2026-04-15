Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,368,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session's volume of 8,370,193 shares.The stock last traded at $9.6260 and had previously closed at $9.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Argus raised shares of Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Trading Down 0.4%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Haleon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Haleon by 60.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Haleon by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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