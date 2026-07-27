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Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Hallador Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Hallador Energy fell to a new 52-week low of $14.65, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, after recently reporting a quarterly EPS loss that missed analysts’ expectations.
  • Despite the decline, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $26.62, while recent insider purchases and increased institutional holdings provide potentially positive signals.
  • The company’s coal-focused operations generated $101.81 million in quarterly revenue, with analysts forecasting full-year EPS of $0.16; however, its valuation and recent earnings miss remain risks for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hallador Energy.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.8550, with a volume of 238693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HNRG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.9%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,600. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 15,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,047.61. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $589,170. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1,233.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,532 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 450,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,106 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $807,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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