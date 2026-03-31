Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.0410. Approximately 563,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 692,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Get Hallador Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $754.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,806,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,873 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,735,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,202 shares of the energy company's stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hallador Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hallador Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hallador Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here