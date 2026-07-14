Halliburton (HAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $5.4951 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Halliburton Stock Up 2.4%

Halliburton stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $852,377.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,992. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $1,436,336,000 after acquiring an additional 861,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $878,806,000 after acquiring an additional 443,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,806,168 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $446,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,135,287 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $258,189,000 after purchasing an additional 770,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 85.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $175,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton won major integrated well construction contracts from TotalEnergies for the GranMorgu deepwater project offshore Suriname, boosting its backlog and near-term revenue outlook. Why Halliburton (HAL) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Halliburton won major integrated well construction contracts from TotalEnergies for the GranMorgu deepwater project offshore Suriname, boosting its backlog and near-term revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: The contract also supports Halliburton’s strategy of using digital and automation tools to improve efficiency and reduce total project costs, which could help margins over time. Halliburton Company website

The contract also supports Halliburton’s strategy of using digital and automation tools to improve efficiency and reduce total project costs, which could help margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy-service strength also helped sentiment, as higher crude prices lifted the outlook for upstream spending across the sector. Halliburton rises as oil surge lifts energy services stocks

Broader energy-service strength also helped sentiment, as higher crude prices lifted the outlook for upstream spending across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading has also been supported by Halliburton’s solid quarterly results, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though year-over-year revenue was essentially flat. HAL stock background

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities raised Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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