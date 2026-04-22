Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Zephirin Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Zephirin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Zephirin Group's price target points to a potential downside of 20.83% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Griffin Securities raised Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised Halliburton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.27.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $184,014.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $663,480.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,652,173.70. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $3,114,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,436,336,000 after purchasing an additional 861,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $878,806,000 after purchasing an additional 443,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 82,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $841,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $639,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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