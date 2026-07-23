Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to "Hold" Rating

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Griffin Securities raised Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.38.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Halliburton's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,064,992. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $889,282.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,382.80. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 50,273 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,423 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 66.2% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.7% during the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 120,276 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Halliburton

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About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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