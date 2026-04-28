Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $358.7450 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HALO stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,754,030. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,200.20. This represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 118,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,587 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 749,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,972,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $92,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,224,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 447,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here