Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company's previous close.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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