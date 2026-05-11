Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-8.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,304. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,754,030. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,853.04. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,942. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 749,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 606,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 155.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 968,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 589,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

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