Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $398.8920 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 21.34%.The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hancock Whitney's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $28,005.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,683,432.56. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 67.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Hovde Group lowered Hancock Whitney from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

Further Reading

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