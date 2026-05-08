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Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Hannover Ruck logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Hannover Rück opened at $48.10 after closing at $51.04, a decline of about 4.8%, with only 236 shares trading at the open.
  • Quarterly beat and solid fundamentals — The company reported EPS of $1.09 (vs. $1.03 expected) and revenue of $10.39 billion (vs. $7.99 billion expected); market cap is $34.71 billion, P/E 11.56, and return on equity 20.38%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $48.10. Hannover Ruck shares last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

Hannover Ruck Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Ruck SE will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Ruck

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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