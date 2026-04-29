Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,293 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 23,820 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

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Hannover Ruck Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Hannover Ruck has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.99 billion. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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