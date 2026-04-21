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Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hansa Investment logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Hansa Investment fell 2.2% to GBX 270 on Tuesday with ~22,403 shares traded, about 54% below its average daily volume, and the price sits near its 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 275.69 and GBX 271.50).
  • The company has a market capitalization of £533.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a low beta of 0.18, indicating limited volatility versus the market.
  • Insider Pedro Gonçalves bought 17,800 shares at GBX 276 on January 28, and company insiders collectively own 20.17% of the stock.
  • Interested in Hansa Investment? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN - Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 270. Approximately 22,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 48,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hansa Investment

In other Hansa Investment news, insider Pedro Gonçalves bought 17,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,128. Company insiders own 20.17% of the company's stock.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies involved in special situations, with a bias towards small cap companies. The fund also invests through other third party funds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All Share Index and MSCI All Country World & Frontier Markets Index.

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