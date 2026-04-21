Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Down 2.2% - What's Next?

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Hansa Investment Stock Performance

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ( LON:HAN Get Free Report ) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 270. Approximately 22,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 48,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.

The firm has a market cap of £533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hansa Investment

In other Hansa Investment news, insider Pedro Gonçalves bought 17,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,128. Company insiders own 20.17% of the company's stock.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies involved in special situations, with a bias towards small cap companies. The fund also invests through other third party funds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All Share Index and MSCI All Country World & Frontier Markets Index.

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