Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the March 31st total of 55 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get HARL alerts: Sign Up

Harleysville Savings Financial Price Performance

Harleysville Savings Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.23. Harleysville Savings Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

About Harleysville Savings Financial

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank, a community-based financial institution founded in 1871 and headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. As a federally chartered savings bank, Harleysville Savings Financial focuses on traditional banking services, including accepting deposits, offering checking and savings accounts, and providing certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company's mission centers on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses across its core markets.

In addition to deposit products, Harleysville Savings Financial's primary revenue drivers include residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harleysville Savings Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harleysville Savings Financial wasn't on the list.

While Harleysville Savings Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here