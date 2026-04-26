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Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Harleysville Savings Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 141.8% in April to 133 shares (from 55), but still represents roughly 0.0% of shares outstanding and yields a days-to-cover ratio of just 0.2 days.
  • Harleysville reported quarterly EPS of $1.06 on $9.61M revenue with a 24.73% net margin and 13.22% ROE, and its stock trades around $27.50 (market cap ~$98.6M, P/E 8.41) with trading volume above average.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the March 31st total of 55 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harleysville Savings Financial Price Performance

Harleysville Savings Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.23. Harleysville Savings Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

About Harleysville Savings Financial

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank, a community-based financial institution founded in 1871 and headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. As a federally chartered savings bank, Harleysville Savings Financial focuses on traditional banking services, including accepting deposits, offering checking and savings accounts, and providing certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company's mission centers on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses across its core markets.

In addition to deposit products, Harleysville Savings Financial's primary revenue drivers include residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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