Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.61, but opened at $95.18. Hasbro shares last traded at $98.4730, with a volume of 255,210 shares traded.

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Trending Headlines about Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hasbro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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