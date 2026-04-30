Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

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Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 843 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $236.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Aurora, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, agricultural enterprises and commercial clients across southwest Missouri and select markets in nearby states. Hawthorn Bank operates a network of full-service branches and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto loans and personal loans.

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