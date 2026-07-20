HBT Financial (HBT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $80.3580 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 22.72%.The firm had revenue of $67.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.75 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. HBT Financial's payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 15,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $455,416.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 45,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,427.95. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HBT Financial by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 906.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBT. Zacks Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HBT Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut HBT Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT Financial

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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