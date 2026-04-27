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HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
HBT Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 beat: HBT Financial reported $0.68 EPS, beating the consensus by $0.03, with revenue of $67.33 million (vs. $66.73M consensus) and strong profitability metrics including a 13.5% ROE and 26.2% net margin.
  • Dividend increase: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.23 (from $0.21), implying a $0.92 annualized payout and a ~3.3% yield with a 37.7% payout ratio.
  • Positive analyst sentiment: Analysts have upgraded HBT—including Raymond James and Zacks—and the consensus rating is "Buy" with a $29.00 price target.
  • Interested in HBT Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.20%.The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT Financial stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from HBT Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial's payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HBT Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HBT Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBT Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the first quarter worth $286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,301 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company's stock.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Earnings History for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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