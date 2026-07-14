HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial cut BridgeBio Pharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.63.

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BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,028.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,636. The trade was a 43.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $2,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,137,377.56. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,633,740. Company insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target on BridgeBio Pharma to $120 from $110 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. HC Wainwright Raises Price Target on BridgeBio Pharma

HC Wainwright raised its price target on BridgeBio Pharma to $120 from $110 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital also reaffirmed its buy rating on BBIO, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. RBC Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating

RBC Capital also reaffirmed its buy rating on BBIO, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary highlighted BridgeBio’s strong commercial progress for Attruby and pipeline catalysts, including potential NDA submissions, which could support future revenue growth. BridgeBio Pipeline and Attruby Update

Investor commentary highlighted BridgeBio’s strong commercial progress for Attruby and pipeline catalysts, including potential NDA submissions, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: BridgeBio was also mentioned as a beneficiary of a competitor’s Phase 3 setback, which may have improved sentiment around the company’s relative position in biotech. Biotech Winners and Losers Article

BridgeBio was also mentioned as a beneficiary of a competitor’s Phase 3 setback, which may have improved sentiment around the company’s relative position in biotech. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 148,589 shares, and director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares; both sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling but still worth noting. BridgeBio Insider Selling Alert

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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