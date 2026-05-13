HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. Weiss Ratings downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.78.

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CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

CTMX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.18.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 166.40%.The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 103.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,176 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 887,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,353,122 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,267,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, SVP Marcia Belvin sold 31,492 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $202,178.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,879.20. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 21,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $136,611.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 189,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,243.32. This represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,624. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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