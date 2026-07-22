HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OKUR

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for OnKure Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

OKUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JonesTrading cut OnKure Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.00.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKUR

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OKUR opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.37).

Institutional Trading of OnKure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKUR. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 140.1% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,941 shares of the company's stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,783 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company's stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 631,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 816,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 548,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: OKUR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company's lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OnKure Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OnKure Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While OnKure Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here