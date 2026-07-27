HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MindWalk

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for MindWalk in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MindWalk's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MindWalk's Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. MindWalk had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JonesTrading started coverage on MindWalk in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MindWalk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MindWalk from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HYFT

MindWalk Price Performance

NASDAQ HYFT opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.83. MindWalk has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of MindWalk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MindWalk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,080 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MindWalk by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 96,018 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of MindWalk by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MindWalk by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,750 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MindWalk during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company's stock.

MindWalk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MindWalk this week:

MindWalk Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

Further Reading

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