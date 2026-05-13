HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNDA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.98 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 30,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $254,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 333,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,788.63. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 42,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $350,995.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 411,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,402,112.60. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,342 shares of company stock worth $2,583,985. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23,133.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vanda Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vanda Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here