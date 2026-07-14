HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' FY2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 88.73% and a net margin of 65.95%.The company had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.81. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,919,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 345,059 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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