HC Wainwright Estimates DRDGOLD's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for DRDGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DRDGOLD's current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DRDGOLD from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DRDGOLD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DRDGOLD currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of DRD stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 7,065.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,093 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 75.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 124,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,255 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DRDGOLD by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company's stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD NYSE: DRD is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low‐grade tailings using an integrated, carbon‐in‐leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD's operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

Further Reading

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