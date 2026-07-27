Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

HC Wainwright Estimates Integra Resources FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Integra Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for Integra Resources to $0.23 from $0.28, below the consensus estimate of $0.31, while maintaining a “Buy” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: Integra has an overall “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $7.33, although Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock to “Strong Sell.”
  • Integra shares opened at $2.16, well below their 52-week high of $4.87. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company, with several hedge funds recently increasing or initiating positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.85. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,106,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $7,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,899 shares of the company's stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,494 shares of the company's stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company's stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Integra Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Integra Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra Resources wasn't on the list.

While Integra Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines