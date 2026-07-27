HC Wainwright Estimates Integra Resources FY2026 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.33.

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Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.85. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,106,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $7,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,899 shares of the company's stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,494 shares of the company's stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company's stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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