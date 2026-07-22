HC Wainwright Estimates SOPHiA GENETICS Q2 Earnings

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOPH. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $545.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Insider Activity at SOPHiA GENETICS

In related news, CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 670,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,798.22. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $38,221.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 614,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,965.79. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 176,711 shares of company stock worth $959,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

More SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS SA with a Buy rating and $12 price target, signaling strong upside potential versus the current trading level. Street Insider analyst coverage article

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS SA with a Buy rating and $12 price target, signaling strong upside potential versus the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s longer-term estimates call for SOPHiA GENETICS to move from losses to profitability by FY2028 and stronger earnings in FY2029-FY2030, which could reinforce a growth narrative for the stock.

HC Wainwright’s longer-term estimates call for SOPHiA GENETICS to move from losses to profitability by FY2028 and stronger earnings in FY2029-FY2030, which could reinforce a growth narrative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4, which is a key near-term catalyst but does not by itself change fundamentals. PR Newswire earnings date announcement

The company said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4, which is a key near-term catalyst but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management also highlighted AI-driven precision medicine in a recent media appearance, which may support the company’s growth story but is not a direct financial update. MSN interview article

Management also highlighted AI-driven precision medicine in a recent media appearance, which may support the company’s growth story but is not a direct financial update. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s near-term EPS estimates remain negative through FY2027, suggesting SOPHiA GENETICS is still expected to burn cash before reaching profitability.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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