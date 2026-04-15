HC Wainwright Estimates TOYO's FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOYO)

TOYO Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TOYO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for TOYO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOYO's FY2027 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOYO. Zacks Research upgraded TOYO to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TOYO in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TOYO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TOYO in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.50.

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TOYO Stock Performance

TOYO opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TOYO has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOYO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOYO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOYO Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TOYO - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of TOYO worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

TOYO Company Profile

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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