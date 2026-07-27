HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a "Neutral" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions' FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BLFS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair set a $31.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -374.70 and a beta of 1.94.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 650,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $15,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,757,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,744,810.50. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $28,125,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Key BioLife Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioLife Solutions this week:

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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