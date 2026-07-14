HC Wainwright Forecasts Agenus' Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus' current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.08). Agenus had a net margin of 50.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.50 million.

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A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGEN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Agenus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGEN

Agenus Stock Up 83.6%

Agenus stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $256.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agenus by 796.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,782 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 105,536 shares during the period. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Agenus

Here are the key news stories impacting Agenus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agenus announced an oversubscribed private placement for about $85 million upfront, with up to $255 million more available through warrants, giving it substantially more capital to fund development. Article Title

Agenus announced an oversubscribed private placement for about $85 million upfront, with up to $255 million more available through warrants, giving it substantially more capital to fund development. Positive Sentiment: The company is narrowing its strategy around the ROBBIN Phase 3 trial of BOT+BAL in microsatellite-stable colon cancer, which investors view as a clearer path to potential value creation. Article Title

The company is narrowing its strategy around the ROBBIN Phase 3 trial of BOT+BAL in microsatellite-stable colon cancer, which investors view as a clearer path to potential value creation. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target to $30 , reinforcing bullish sentiment despite trimming near-term earnings estimates. Article Title

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and raised its price target to , reinforcing bullish sentiment despite trimming near-term earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.03 from $0.05 and Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.01 from $0.04, reflecting more conservative near-term expectations. Article Title

HC Wainwright lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.03 from $0.05 and Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.01 from $0.04, reflecting more conservative near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Agenus is discontinuing financial support for its BATTMAN metastatic colorectal cancer study, which may be seen as a setback for that program even as it reallocates resources to its lead trial. Article Title

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc NASDAQ: AGEN is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system's response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus' pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

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