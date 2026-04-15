HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for BHST FY2029 Earnings

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

BHST has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

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BioHarvest Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

BHST stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. BioHarvest Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioHarvest Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company's product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

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