HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

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Entera Bio Stock Performance

Entera Bio stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entera Bio news, Director Geno J. Germano purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $72,620 in the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 43,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

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