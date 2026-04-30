HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Price

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genmab A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.07.

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Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $35.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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