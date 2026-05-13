HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for Ocugen Q2 Earnings

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 127,987.80% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%.

Get Ocugen alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ocugen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCGN

Ocugen Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 211,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ocugen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ocugen will showcase its modifier gene therapy platform at the Retina World Congress and Stifel’s Virtual Ophthalmology Forum, increasing visibility for its pipeline and scientific credibility. Ocugen to Participate in Upcoming May Scientific and Investor Conferences

Ocugen will showcase its modifier gene therapy platform at the Retina World Congress and Stifel’s Virtual Ophthalmology Forum, increasing visibility for its pipeline and scientific credibility. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to emphasize its gene-agnostic approach to treating blindness diseases, which could appeal to investors looking for a differentiated biotechnology platform with broad potential applications.

The company continues to emphasize its gene-agnostic approach to treating blindness diseases, which could appeal to investors looking for a differentiated biotechnology platform with broad potential applications. Neutral Sentiment: Ocugen’s recent earnings update showed revenue ahead of expectations, but the company still posted a quarterly loss, so fundamentals remain mixed.

Ocugen’s recent earnings update showed revenue ahead of expectations, but the company still posted a quarterly loss, so fundamentals remain mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with HC Wainwright maintaining a Buy rating and a $10 price target, supporting a bullish long-term view despite ongoing losses.

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with HC Wainwright maintaining a Buy rating and a $10 price target, supporting a bullish long-term view despite ongoing losses. Negative Sentiment: The press release includes broad forward-looking risk warnings, and there is no new clinical trial data or regulatory approval in this announcement, which may temper enthusiasm about near-term catalysts.

About Ocugen

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ocugen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ocugen wasn't on the list.

While Ocugen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here