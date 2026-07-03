HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for UNCY Q2 Earnings

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY - Free Report) - HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08).

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unicycive Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company's stock.

Key Unicycive Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unicycive Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to reports that Unicycive received a second FDA Complete Response Letter, with articles saying the agency cited third-party manufacturing deficiencies. That keeps regulatory uncertainty high and appears to be the main pressure on the stock. Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Is Down 33.1% After FDA CRL Cites Third-Party Manufacturing Deficiencies

Investors are reacting to reports that Unicycive received a second FDA Complete Response Letter, with articles saying the agency cited third-party manufacturing deficiencies. That keeps regulatory uncertainty high and appears to be the main pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Block & Leviton, announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the FDA update, which can add overhang and worsen investor sentiment. UNICYCIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT

Multiple law firms, including Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Block & Leviton, announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the FDA update, which can add overhang and worsen investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Noble Financial sharply reduced near-term earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, signaling more caution around the company’s path to profitability even though both firms kept bullish ratings. MarketBeat UNCY analyst updates

HC Wainwright and Noble Financial sharply reduced near-term earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, signaling more caution around the company’s path to profitability even though both firms kept bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate cuts, analysts such as HC Wainwright and Noble Financial still have Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help limit downside if investors focus on longer-term commercialization potential. MarketBeat UNCY analyst updates

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

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