HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for Gevo FY2028 Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Free Report) - HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Gevo in a report released on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo's FY2029 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Gevo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities set a $3.75 price target on Gevo in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.88.

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Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 23.0% during the first quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 535,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gevo by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,704 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,364,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Gevo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,539 shares of the energy company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,194 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,342,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In related news, Director Patrick R. Gruber sold 186,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $328,185.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,728,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,027.68. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 87,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $154,352.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,314,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,313,416.16. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,411. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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