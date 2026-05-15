HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for NTLA Q2 Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.81 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Comerica Bank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Key Intellia Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $25 price target on Intellia Therapeutics, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The firm also raised several forward EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and FY2027 projections. HC Wainwright estimates and rating update

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and a on Intellia Therapeutics, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The firm also raised several forward EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and FY2027 projections. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s higher EPS forecasts for Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 suggest analysts see somewhat better near-term performance than before, which may help sentiment toward NTLA. HC Wainwright estimate revisions

HC Wainwright’s higher EPS forecasts for and suggest analysts see somewhat better near-term performance than before, which may help sentiment toward NTLA. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings coverage highlighted that Intellia beat first-quarter EPS and revenue estimates, but losses remain sizable and full-year expectations are still negative. This keeps the stock story focused more on pipeline potential than near-term profitability. First-quarter results and analyst forecasts

Recent earnings coverage highlighted that Intellia beat first-quarter EPS and revenue estimates, but losses remain sizable and full-year expectations are still negative. This keeps the stock story focused more on pipeline potential than near-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Other firms, including Wells Fargo and Wedbush, reportedly remained at Hold , indicating the broader analyst view is still mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Wells Fargo hold rating

Other firms, including Wells Fargo and Wedbush, reportedly remained at , indicating the broader analyst view is still mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts, including Brookline Capital Markets, lowered earnings estimates for parts of 2026, reflecting continued concerns about Intellia’s loss trajectory and the timing of commercial progress. Brookline Capital Markets estimate changes

Some analysts, including Brookline Capital Markets, lowered earnings estimates for parts of 2026, reflecting continued concerns about Intellia’s loss trajectory and the timing of commercial progress. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also cut its price target from $30 to $25, which tempers some of the optimism despite keeping a Buy rating. HC Wainwright price target cut

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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