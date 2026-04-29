HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for Entera Bio Q1 Earnings

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Entera Bio in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio's current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Entera Bio alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTX

Entera Bio Price Performance

ENTX opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Insider Activity at Entera Bio

In related news, Director Geno J. Germano purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 58,000 shares of company stock worth $72,620 over the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Entera Bio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entera Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its 2026 quarterly and full‑year EPS outlook — Q1 2026 from ($0.11) to ($0.08), Q2 from ($0.15) to ($0.09), Q3 from ($0.20) to ($0.11), Q4 from ($0.21) to ($0.12), and FY2026 from ($0.68) to ($0.42). The firm maintained a "Buy" rating, signaling improved near‑term profitability expectations and supportive analyst sentiment. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright raises estimates

HC Wainwright raised its 2026 quarterly and full‑year EPS outlook — Q1 2026 from ($0.11) to ($0.08), Q2 from ($0.15) to ($0.09), Q3 from ($0.20) to ($0.11), Q4 from ($0.21) to ($0.12), and FY2026 from ($0.68) to ($0.42). The firm maintained a "Buy" rating, signaling improved near‑term profitability expectations and supportive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also published 2027 quarterly and FY estimates (e.g., FY2027 EPS ~($0.57)) as part of the same research update — useful for modeling longer‑term cash burn but less immediately market‑moving than the 2026 upgrades. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright 2027 estimates

HC Wainwright also published 2027 quarterly and FY estimates (e.g., FY2027 EPS ~($0.57)) as part of the same research update — useful for modeling longer‑term cash burn but less immediately market‑moving than the 2026 upgrades. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its price target to $9 from $10. The cut reduces the headline upside implied by the analyst view (though $9 still implies a multi‑hundred percent upside from current levels), which could temper enthusiasm among some investors. Benzinga: Price target cut TickerReport: Price target cut

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entera Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entera Bio wasn't on the list.

While Entera Bio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here