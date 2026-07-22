HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for HRMY Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences' current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.84 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

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HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259,496 shares of the company's stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the company's stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 65.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 52.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 138,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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